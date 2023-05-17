Duluth schools warn parents of gel pellet gun challenge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth schools are taking action against a challenge some young kids are picking up in the area.

Duluth Public Schools sent a message to parents Wednesday that some young people have been using pellet and gel pellet guns to attack each other as part of a game or challenge, similar to Nerf Wars.

Officials said this is highly dangerous and unacceptable behavior.

They added students are prohibited from using these weapons at school, on school property, or at school events at all times.

In the statement, officials said the following:

“We want to remind families that local police departments and schools frequently express concerns about the safety of children related to these types of games and the potential for participation in illegal dangerous activities such as trespassing, distracted driving, and assault. Pellet and gel pellet guns are considered a “dangerous weapon” under the student handbook. Students caught possessing and/or using these weapons on school property, in school zone, or off school grounds at any school-related activity, event, or function will be subject to suspension and/or expulsion.”

