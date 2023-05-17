Duluth Police investigating ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have activated a bomb squad as they investigate what they’re calling a “suspicious package” in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Northern News Now staff in the area, as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, there is a large police presence near Basswood Avenue not far from the Dunkin Donuts restaurant.

Police spokespeople said there are no evacuations underway and they could not share any further information at this point.

Northern News Now asked police what their message to residents in that area is.

They did not immediately respond to that question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

