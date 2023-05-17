Duluth Denfeld splits Fridley-Heights Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Denfeld Hunters were looking for their second straight home win Tuesday.

The Hunters played the Fridley-Heights Frights in a doubleheader Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

Both games ended up going into extra innings.

Game One: Fridley-Heights 6 Denfeld 3. FINAL.

Game Two: Denfeld 6 Fridley-Heights 5. FINAL.

