Duluth Denfeld splits Fridley-Heights Tuesday
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Denfeld Hunters were looking for their second straight home win Tuesday.
The Hunters played the Fridley-Heights Frights in a doubleheader Tuesday at Wade Stadium.
Both games ended up going into extra innings.
Game One: Fridley-Heights 6 Denfeld 3. FINAL.
Game Two: Denfeld 6 Fridley-Heights 5. FINAL.
