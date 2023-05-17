Duluth crews to start fixing potholes after hot mix plant opens week early

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The potholes in Duluth are going to get a facelift.

The City of Duluth posted on its Facebook page that the hot mix asphalt plant has opened a week early.

The hot mix allows crews to make more permanent fixes to the city’s potholes.

Crews will now be out patching and repairing the potholes after the city’s record-breaking snowfall season.

HMA Plant Opening Well, would you look at this thing of beauty? The hot mix asphalt plant opened a week early for us, and we couldn't be more happy about it! Watch as the loader dumps 6 tons of product into the bed of this truck in just about ten seconds. (6 tons! That's like two cars, or one elephant, or two hippos, or four horses!) Now that the plant is open, we can officially declare this road construction season underway. We're out there, patching and repairing after this record-breaking snowfall season, and we will be all spring and summer long. Watch this space later in the week when we'll run through the patch process with you all! Happy HMA Plant Opening to those who celebrate! Posted by City of Duluth, MN Government on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

In an interview with Northern News Now Monday, Duluth residents in the Duluth Heights neighborhood expressed their frustrations with the growing pothole problems on their roads.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.