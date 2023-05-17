Duluth crews to start fixing potholes after hot mix plant opens week early

Eau Claire is dealing with a major pothole problem.
Eau Claire is dealing with a major pothole problem.(WEAU)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The potholes in Duluth are going to get a facelift.

The City of Duluth posted on its Facebook page that the hot mix asphalt plant has opened a week early.

The hot mix allows crews to make more permanent fixes to the city’s potholes.

Crews will now be out patching and repairing the potholes after the city’s record-breaking snowfall season.

HMA Plant Opening

Well, would you look at this thing of beauty? The hot mix asphalt plant opened a week early for us, and we couldn't be more happy about it! Watch as the loader dumps 6 tons of product into the bed of this truck in just about ten seconds. (6 tons! That's like two cars, or one elephant, or two hippos, or four horses!) Now that the plant is open, we can officially declare this road construction season underway. We're out there, patching and repairing after this record-breaking snowfall season, and we will be all spring and summer long. Watch this space later in the week when we'll run through the patch process with you all! Happy HMA Plant Opening to those who celebrate!

Posted by City of Duluth, MN Government on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

In an interview with Northern News Now Monday, Duluth residents in the Duluth Heights neighborhood expressed their frustrations with the growing pothole problems on their roads.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Mike Adkinson traveling by tractor from Minnesota to Washington for Parkinson's awareness.
Man driving tractor from Iron Range to Washington for Parkinson’s awareness
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum
Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children

Latest News

'Discovering Flight' program teaching local third graders about aviation
‘Discovering Flight’ program teaching local third graders about aviation
Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum
Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum
Mark W. Barker runs aground in Detroit River
Mark W. Barker runs aground in Detroit River
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum