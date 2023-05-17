Duluth crews to start fixing potholes after hot mix plant opens week early
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The potholes in Duluth are going to get a facelift.
The City of Duluth posted on its Facebook page that the hot mix asphalt plant has opened a week early.
The hot mix allows crews to make more permanent fixes to the city’s potholes.
Crews will now be out patching and repairing the potholes after the city’s record-breaking snowfall season.
In an interview with Northern News Now Monday, Duluth residents in the Duluth Heights neighborhood expressed their frustrations with the growing pothole problems on their roads.
