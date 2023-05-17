‘Discovering Flight’ program teaching local third graders about aviation

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some young students in our area are learning about aviation this spring, and a company headquartered in the Northland is helping them do it.

The “Discovering Flight” program is a joint effort between the National Aviation Hall of Fame and Cirrus Aircraft.

In elementary school, some might say Pat Waddick had his head in the clouds.

“I grew up with just a fascination of airplanes. Every time an airplane flew over, I would try to figure out which one it was,” said Pat Waddick, Innovation & Operations President for Cirrus Aircraft

That interest led him to a career in aviation.

“I started at Cirrus Aircraft. I was literally the first intern back in the 1980s and immediately started helping to design and build airplanes,” Waddick said.

Now he’s back in the classroom hoping to inspire the next generation to take the skies.

Cirrus, along with the National Aviation Hall of Fame and other organizations, is launching the innovative effort.

“It’s four to five days of curriculum to teach kids about aviation and about careers in aviation,” Waddick said.

The lessons are geared toward second and third-graders.

“They had a lot of fun with it. They really got into the videos we watched that were in the curriculum,” said Tanya Hallgren, a third-grade teacher at Laura MacArthur Elementary.

She said in addition to learning about the Wright brothers and aviation history, there are hands-on activities.

The curriculum is even putting an educational spin on a pastime that may have gotten students in trouble years ago.

“They really enjoyed obviously making the paper airplanes. After they flew them, then they went back to their desks and they tried to fix them to see what would help them go even further or go faster,” Hallgren said.

The program may help Cirrus play the long game when it comes to staffing shortages.

“It’s getting harder and harder to find people, we have a ton of demand for planes. We can’t build them fast enough,” Waddick said.

For the students, it may be a chance to simply look up and think.

In addition to Cirrus, and the National Aviation Hall of Fame, PBS helped create video content for the program.

Students at several Duluth elementary schools along with Carlton and Wrenshall also plan to participate.

