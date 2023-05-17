Convicted felon charged in weekend shooting in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man who shot a bystander in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood Saturday has now been charged.

Mikiyel Deshone Patton, 36, has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammo/any firearm while being convicted for a crime of violence, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

On May 13 at approximately 2:23 p.m. officers from the DPD were dispatched to the Central Hillside neighborhood on the 100 block of E 3rd Street on a report of a shooting.

Court documents state by the time police arrived at the scene, both the suspect and the victim had left the scene.

Police had been reviewing street camera footage on that block prior to the report and at approximately 2:13 p.m. saw two men arguing in front of the apartments.

They were able to recognize both Patton and the victim in the footage.

While on scene, police rewound the street camera footage to the point the call came in to see the two men meet up in front of the apartments and continue to argue.

It is stated as the two walked in front of the apartment building, Patton removes his right hand from his jacket pocket and points something at the victim’s feet.

A small amount of dirt came up from the ground and the victim was seen flinching and then ran away.

Patton then pointed the same hand in the direction of the victim as he was running away

Officers observed the area of the shooting and located three 45-caliber shell casings near where Patton can be seen standing in the footage.

A fresh indent in the sidewalk was also found with a bullet fragment next to it.

Police were able to find the victim, and he said he was standing outside of the apartment building when he noticed a male crossing the street looking angry.

The victim said he knew something was not right and had a feeling.

He also stated he didn’t remember what he was wearing but described him as short with dark skin.

The victim says Patton then began to yell at him and an argument started.

He then pulled a silver semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and started to shoot.

One of the shots was at his feet and missed him with the bullet hitting the ground and then his sneaker.

When the victim took off his shoe police were able to find a bullet fragment inside.

However, the victim was not hurt and the bullet fragment did not harm him.

As officers were searching the scene dispatch stated another victim had walked into Essentia Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police then went to Essentia and spoke to the injured victim where they were able to see a large circular hole in the victim’s left bicep.

The victim said he was walking eastbound on the 100 block of E 3rd Street when he saw the two men arguing on the opposite side of the street.

He stated it was approximately 2:15 p.m. and as he continued to walk toward the apartment stopped to type a text message at the intersection of N 2nd Ave East and E 3rd Street.

While he was stopped he heard the arguing getting louder and then one of the two men began shooting at the other.

The victim stated he heard two shots and then felt a pain in his left arm.

Before police left the emergency room, they were informed by staff that a bullet fragment had traveled to the back side of the victim’s shoulder blade and advised it not be removed.

In reviewing street camera footage, officers identified the vehicle Patton fled the scene in as a red 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe and responded to the home of the registered owner.

When they arrived they found Crystal Louise Vieau, 28, and the search warrant was signed and executed on the vehicle and the home.

Inside the home, investigators found in a crib in a bedroom closet officers found a black Ruger 22 caliber rifle, a magazine for an AK-style rifle with ammunition inside, and a 22 caliber Crickett rifle.

In a different bedroom with mail belonging to Vieau officers found an empty Tulammo ammunition box, an AK 47-style rifle, multiple boxes of 45 caliber ammunition, and multiple boxes of 22 caliber ammunition.

A box of handgun ammunition was located on the floor as well containing 30 live rounds of Fiocchi 45 caliber ammunition.

On May 15, investigators reviewed the shell casings recovered from the scene and they had markings for Fiocchi 45 caliber ammunition.

Officers spoke with Vieau who informed them she had dropped Patton off at the area of N 1st Avenue West and W 1st Street.

She later changed her story and told officers she dropped him off at the U.S. Bank downtown.

Police then reviewed street camera footage of Vieau’s red Tahoe driving to Duluth and turning into the entrance to the Pier B hotel at 2:28 p.m.

At no point did they see anyone exit the vehicle.

In an attempt to locate Patton, investigators responded to the Pier B hotel and reviewed surveillance footage with an employee.

Patton can be seen entering the hotel at 2:29 p.m. and leaving at 2:40 p.m. with changed clothes carrying a large duffle bag and was waiting by the back exit.

The red Chevy Tahoe belonging to Vieau can be seen pulling into the parking lot and parking near the back door.

A black Toyota RAV4 was also seen pulling into the parking lot and parked in the same spot.

Court documents say the driver of the RAV4 is seen exiting and getting into the passenger seat of the red Tahoe.

Patton then gets into the driver seat of the RAV4 and the vehicles leave the parking lot.

The RAV4 turned left towards Garfield Avenue and the Tahoe went right towards Lake Avenue.

Street camera footage shows the RAV4 traveling toward Wisconsin on Garfield Avenue at approximately 2:43 p.m.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. investigators responded to the scene of the shooting.

When they arrived at DPD headquarters, they were shown a surveillance still image of Patton and recognized him immediately.

Investigators had been familiar with Patton who is a known drug dealer and violent offender in the Duluth area.

They then ran the license plate of the RAV4 Patton left the Pier B hotel driving, which showed it was a rental vehicle.

Further investigation showed the RAV4 was in the area of 52nd Avenue North in Brooklyn Park, MN at approximately 7:24 p.m.

The Hennepin County Violent Crime Enforcement Team was then contacted to have an officer check that location for the vehicle.

At approximately 8:24 p.m. investigators were notified that the Hennepin County team had checked the address and the RAV4 was parked there.

Patton also has prior felony convictions in Illinois for the following:

2005 - Manufacture and Deliver a Controlled Substance

2007 - Aggravated Vehicle Hijacking with a weapon

2015 - Delivery of 30 - 500 grams of Cannabis

2016 - Aggravated Battery/Use of a Deadly Weapon

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on May 16, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took Patton into custody by following up on information from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

He was arrested without incident in Columbia Heights, MN on an arrest warrant for the May 13 shooting in Duluth.

If convicted, Patton faces up to 15 years in prison.

