Clouds will increase Wednesday night to set up for rain Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see smokey skies and a chilly lake breeze. Tonight there will be increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. There will be a better chance of rain for Koochiching County. Lows will be in the 40′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

Clouds will build in to start a rain chance (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see a cold front passing through the region. This will bring a few rounds of showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will be in the 50′s around the lake, but some 60′s inland. Winds will become northwest in the afternoon, which will actually help warm temperatures up a little bit by the lake in the late afternoon. Overnight there will be a 60% chance of scattered rain showers. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s.

Thursday will be rainy (KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a 30% chance of some lingering showers, especially in the morning. Highs will be held to the 50′s and some lower 60′s for the region as cooler air will be in place. Winds will be northwest 5-10mph.

High pressure will take over again on Friday (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! High pressure will be in place to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with westerly winds 10-15mph.

The week ahead will feature a few rain chances (KBJR)

