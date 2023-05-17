City by City: Hayward, Chisholm, Iron Range

The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is in need of volunteers.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hayward, WI- Registration is open for the Musky Fest 5k and 10k. The 5k is a run or walk race, and the 10k will be for runners. Race day will be on Sunday, June 25, during the 73rd Annual Musky Fest Celebration. Those who register by June 9 will be guaranteed a t-shirt. The races are held right in Downtown Hayward and start at 8:30 a.m. sharp. There will be prizes for the top finishers, and the event will go on rain or shine.

Chisholm, MN- A nationwide organization is hosting an event to help veterans on the Iron Range. On Thursday, May 18 the Disabled American Veterans charity will be hosting an Informational Seminar at the National Guard Armory. Service officers will be on hand at the event to help with the claims and appeals process. Veterans attending should bring an ID and any documentation recognizing their military service. The seminar will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is in need of volunteers. The Meet Up and Chow Down program is a free summer lunch opportunity for kids on the range. The program started with one location in 2016, and this summer is expanding to 13 total sites. Volunteers are needed for many locations, but Gilbert, Keewatin and Nashwauk currently have no volunteers signed up. To learn more or to lend a hand, click here.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

