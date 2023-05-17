ALL THAT JAZZ: Denfeld HS Theatre opens ‘Chicago’ Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - From the Northland to the Windy City, one Duluth high school opens up its spring production Thursday.

The Duluth Denfeld High School Theater presents “Chicago” (High School Edition) this weekend at the Lincoln Park Middle School Auditorium.

“Chicago” details the journey of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two big personalities that vie for the spotlight, first against each other, then together.

Keagan Kern, Roxie, and Madeline Watts, Velma, spoke about their excitement for the opening night.

“We have been rehearsing since March, so it’s been around two months. We did the audition process pretty early in the second semester, so we have been working hard for a pretty long time. It’s been really fun. We are ready,” Kern stated.

The girls both agreed they are the most excited about the musical’s finale.

“Our flapper dresses, our wigs, the heels, and the stairs. It really pulls it all together,” Kern and Watts said.

Kern and Watts will also be performing a few duets together throughout the musical.

“We have gotten to know each other pretty well,” explains Watts.

Kern replied by adding, “The chemistry was already there, so it’s been really fun.”

“It’s been a great experience. I’m really good friends with everyone in the cast too,” says Watts. “We are all pretty close and you can really see that on stage.”

The Denfeld High School Theatre will put on their production of “Chicago” from May 16 through May 20.

Showtimes for each night are starting at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Middle School Auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door beginning 45 minutes prior to the show.

Adult tickets are $10 and student tickets are $5.

You can find more information about the show and tickets here.

