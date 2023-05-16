UWS Softball confident heading into NCAA Tournament

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After a dramatic UMAC Tournament titlE, today the UWS Yellowjackets discovered their fate in the NCAA tournament as they prepare to play Concordia Wisconsin on Thursday, May 18th.

The Jackets needed to win two games yesterday in order to be crowned champs against the team that beat them earlier in the tournament, Bethany Lutheran and the Jackets did just that behind some timely hitting and great pitching.

“When you lose a game to not get to the championship and have to get back and fight it really tests a team for sure, so the fact we were able to get back in the championship we were pretty confident that once we got back in we have the team and the ability to do it. I’m really proud of our team, not just this tournament but the entire weekend, we’ve had the ability to fight,” said head coach Melissa Fracker.

“I live for big situations, it’s kind of my forte I guess. I keep cool under pressure which is really nice and so I thrive off of a challenge,” added junior pitcher Taylor Kraemer.

Follow Northern News Now for updates throughout the Yellowjackets’ run in the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.