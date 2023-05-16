UWS Softball confident heading into NCAA Tournament

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After a dramatic UMAC Tournament titlE, today the UWS Yellowjackets discovered their fate in the NCAA tournament as they prepare to play Concordia Wisconsin on Thursday, May 18th.

The Jackets needed to win two games yesterday in order to be crowned champs against the team that beat them earlier in the tournament, Bethany Lutheran and the Jackets did just that behind some timely hitting and great pitching.

“When you lose a game to not get to the championship and have to get back and fight it really tests a team for sure, so the fact we were able to get back in the championship we were pretty confident that once we got back in we have the team and the ability to do it. I’m really proud of our team, not just this tournament but the entire weekend, we’ve had the ability to fight,” said head coach Melissa Fracker.

“I live for big situations, it’s kind of my forte I guess. I keep cool under pressure which is really nice and so I thrive off of a challenge,” added junior pitcher Taylor Kraemer.

Follow Northern News Now for updates throughout the Yellowjackets’ run in the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of E 3rd St for a report of a shooting Saturday.
Police say man struck by stray bullet in Saturday shooting
water
Missing man’s body found in Cook County lake
Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi
Employee charged in Mountain Iron restaurant stabbing
Duluth Depot train
Lake Superior Railroad Museum to close for film production
Daniel Pineiro-Bigboy, Eva Plucinski, Valerie Connors
3 people charged in Ashland County drug bust

Latest News

Abby Hanson celebrates after three-run homerun
Proctor softball wins 8th straight with win over Esko
Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp
Wilderness takes series over Windigo 3-1.
Kings of the Midwest: MN Wilderness take series over Wisconsin 3-1 to advance to Robertson Cup semifinals
Hermantown softball
Hermantown picks up second win in two days, Proctor beats East for 7th straight win