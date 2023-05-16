Tigers begin 2-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-21, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, one strikeout); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -119, Pirates -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Detroit is 9-9 in home games and 18-21 overall. The Tigers are 8-4 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 12-10 in road games and 22-19 overall. The Pirates have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.79.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers is third on the Tigers with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Javier Baez is 12-for-41 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 6-for-29 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 2-8, .178 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.