Smokey atmosphere continues, rain Thursday will help with smoke

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies continue through the evening and overnight hours, but wildfire smoke from NW Canada will continue to cause our skies to be hazy. Low temperatures will approach freezing temperatures in some spots away from Lake Superior, so you may want to cover up any plants if you have any in the ground at this point.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure continues to bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, but wildfire smoke will continue to bring hazy skies. Highs reach the 50s and 60s near Lake Superior with some areas to our west getting to around 70 degrees. A chance for showers and weak thunderstorms moves into western portions of the Northland by the late evening and overnight hours with lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: A cold front will bring a wave of light to moderate rainfall from west to east throughout the day. The Twin Ports should see rain begin in the late morning to early afternoon hours. This will help to improve our wildfire smoke situation. A chance for lingering showers continues through the overnight hours. Highs reach the 60s with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: A couple showers may linger into our Friday with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs reach the 50s to around 60 degrees with lows in the 30s and 40s.

