Roger Reinert officially files candidacy for Duluth’s mayor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Candidate filings opened on Tuesday, May 16 for the City of Duluth.

Roger Reinert, a former city councilor, state lawmaker, DECC interim executive director, and Naval officer, officially filed his candidacy for Duluth’s mayor Tuesday morning.

He announced his campaign back in January.

“I’m excited to be the very first candidate to file. That’s just representative of my style,” said Reinert. “I do the things I say I’m going to do, and I get after it.”

He also encouraged all those interested in running to file for their candidacy.

“Don’t let anyone else tell you whether you’re a ‘viable’ candidate or not. We need to encourage more participation in the discussion and in public service. That’s good for democracy and good for Duluth,” states Reinert.

Reinert and his team will be hosting a “Filing Day Celebration and Fundraiser” Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Warrior Brewing, 2711 W Superior Street.

Warrior is veteran-owned, and dedicated to supporting Duluth’s veteran, law enforcement, and first responder communities.

All are invited to attend the event.

As of Tuesday, May 16, the only other candidate to officially file to run for Duluth mayor was Emily Larson.

The candidate filing deadline is 5 p.m. May 30.

Duluth’s mayoral seat will be on the ballot in November. If needed, a primary would be held in August.

