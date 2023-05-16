Mayor Emily Larson officially files for re-election

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Candidate filings opened on Tuesday, May 16 for the City of Duluth.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Emily Larson filed for re-election for Duluth’s mayor.

Larson launched and announced her re-election campaign back in December.

She has held the office since her inauguration in 2016, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

According to Larson’s campaign team, as the 39th Mayor of Duluth, Larson has prioritized economic development, streets, public safety, housing, sustainability, fair and affordable internet access, and building an economy that works for everyone.

Larson’s re-election campaign has taken the theme of “Building a Better Duluth’' prioritizing Jobs and Economic Development, Housing, Public Safety, Quality of Life, Infrastructure, and Energy and Climate.

A news release states she is focused on renewing downtown by implementing the 27 recommendations of her Downtown Task Force, addressing safety issues, transforming empty office space, building upon the economic development across the city, expanding access to affordable childcare so parents can confidently enter the workforce, and prioritizing and promoting with Duluth’s economic development partners, key sites for mixed-use, industrial and housing development.

Mayor Larson released the following statement Tuesday after her filing:

“This morning I filed for re-election. It felt great, knowing that today’s filling isn’t simply about my name on the ballot but is informed through countless conversations and rooted in the community work and success of the past 7 years. My campaign team has the infrastructure, trust, and support to move forward carrying out the work to ensure the best for our great city. We aren’t counting on our successes or standing still today to rest on our laurels. We are prepared and eager for the work ahead, and now that we are filed the real fun begins. We have been out at the doors having real conversations since January (yes, in the middle of this record-setting winter!) and we are now ramping up our efforts with the tremendous support we are getting from every corner of the city.

When I think about our community, I reminisce on the many stories and visions you have shared with me. The importance of having work that is meaningful, supports your family, and gives you purpose. Having parks that are accessible and abundant. Having a safe and affordable place to call home. Having schools that support your children to grow into the best version of themselves. Having safe drinking water and clean air and the assurance that we will continue to have that for decades to come. Having a community you feel seen by, part of, and are an active participant in.

Together our city will continue to lead on climate, racial equity, housing, infrastructure, and supporting working families. My administration has delivered on all these issues. We have delivered in deep, real, and meaningful ways. We have not backed down from the challenge of building economic vitality for a thriving community. And we will continue to lead and innovate, because this vision is for our community’s shared future, not simply a single moment or election.

With endorsements of the Duluth Building & Construction Trades, LiUNA Local 1091, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 11, Emily’s List, Women Winning, and the Duluth DFL, we are building a coalition to not just win in November, but to govern with virtue and trust. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor and I am committed to the work ahead so we can continue building a better Duluth, together.”

As of Tuesday, May 16, the only other candidate to officially file to run for Duluth mayor was Roger Reinert.

The candidate filing deadline is 5 p.m. May 30.

Duluth’s mayoral seat will be on the ballot in November. If needed, a primary would be held in August.

