Man driving tractor from Iron Range to Washington for Parkinson’s awareness

Over the next two months, Mike Adkinson will drive more than 2,500 miles in his John Deere tractor.

Adkinson left Perch Lake near Side Lake, MN early Monday morning to start his long journey ahead.

He’s making the trip for Parkinson’s Disease awareness, which has impacted his family.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

This is his second trip for the cause, as he traveled from Washington state to Perch Lake in 2022.

Adkinson’s trailer serves as a mobile billboard for his cause, as well as storage for his worldly possessions.

He says everywhere he goes, people are supportive of his cause.

“I’m going 12 miles an hour and I’ve never had anybody honk at me, or give me grief, or yell at me or anything on the road. Most of the time they wave,” explains Adkinson.

In addition to awareness, he is also raising money for the American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA).

The APDA has certainly noticed his efforts.

”He has made so many amazing connections and helped spread awareness beyond what we could have ever done,” says Jean Allenback, Regional Director for APDA.

Adkinson hopes to raise $100,000 by the time he reaches his home in Washington state.

