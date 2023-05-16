Lake breeze returns, wildfire smoke filters sunshine before showers return later this week

Tuesday: Pleasant conditions persist through the bulk of the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies overhead. While we will have the sunshine, smoke from Canadian wildfires could filter the sunshine and reduce air quality. An Air Quality warning has been issued for much of Northern Minnesota through the daytime hours today. A lake breeze develops by the afternoon hours causing temperatures to be cooler near Lake Superior. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s inland with mid 50s to mid 60s near the lake. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Most of the day Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a weak lake breeze continuing. Wednesday will also feature that smoky haze from Canadian wildfires once again filtering sunshine. Highs reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees inland with low 50s to low 60s near Lake Superior. A slight chance for scattered thunderstorms returns during the evening and overnight hours with lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies move in for our Thursday with highs in the 60s. Rain showers will begin to enter the region as cold front slides through the region through the morning hours Thursday. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH and gusting upwards of 25 MPH at times.

