Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After accepting a rookie minicamp invite from the Vikings, former Bulldog Zach Ojile impressed the Vikings coaching staff enough to ink an undrafted free-agent deal.

After proving himself at Rookie Mini-Camp, Fullback Zach Ojile has officially signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Bulldog Country is beyond proud of you Zach!#EarnIt #ProDogs #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/fXwx1kZ7Zd — UMD Football (@UMD_Football) May 16, 2023

A Minnesota native, Ojile, was a two-time captain for the Bulldogs where he received an honorable mention on the Don Hansen All-American Team after the 2022 season. Ojile was also named to the 2022 NSIC First-Team All-Conference.

With the signing, Ojile becomes the first former Bulldog to sign an undrafted deal with the Vikings since Jeremy Reierson in 2014.

