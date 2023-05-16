Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp

Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After accepting a rookie minicamp invite from the Vikings, former Bulldog Zach Ojile impressed the Vikings coaching staff enough to ink an undrafted free-agent deal.

A Minnesota native, Ojile, was a two-time captain for the Bulldogs where he received an honorable mention on the Don Hansen All-American Team after the 2022 season. Ojile was also named to the 2022 NSIC First-Team All-Conference.

With the signing, Ojile becomes the first former Bulldog to sign an undrafted deal with the Vikings since Jeremy Reierson in 2014.

