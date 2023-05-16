Duluth asking for public’s input for upcoming park improvements

Duluth's Hillside Sport Court
Duluth's Hillside Sport Court(City of Duluth)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials are asking for the public’s input on upcoming park improvements.

The City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Division is inviting the public to an interactive community session to discuss upcoming park improvements to the Hillside Sport Court located on E 8th Street in Duluth’s Central Hillside.

Officials say the public’s input is needed to help guide investment priorities.

In addition, they want to better understand community needs and preferences for park improvements.

Duluth Parks and Recreation will offer activities for children while parents and guardians attend the session.

Children must be three years of age or older and parents must register their child in advance, as space is limited.

Parents can register children for youth programming by calling the Parks and Recreation office at (218) 730-4300 or by emailing here with the child’s name and age.

For more information on the project, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp
Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi
Employee charged in Mountain Iron restaurant stabbing
water
Missing man’s body found in Cook County lake
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin’s budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus
City of Duluth logo
2023 Municipal Candidate Filings for Duluth City Council
The local brewery is hosting the annual block party Saturday to mark their 10th year of serving...
BREWS ON THE BLOCK: Bent Paddle to host 'Festiversary' Saturday - clipped version
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp