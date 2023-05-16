Duluth asking for public’s input for upcoming park improvements

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials are asking for the public’s input on upcoming park improvements.

The City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Division is inviting the public to an interactive community session to discuss upcoming park improvements to the Hillside Sport Court located on E 8th Street in Duluth’s Central Hillside.

Officials say the public’s input is needed to help guide investment priorities.

In addition, they want to better understand community needs and preferences for park improvements.

Duluth Parks and Recreation will offer activities for children while parents and guardians attend the session.

Children must be three years of age or older and parents must register their child in advance, as space is limited.

Parents can register children for youth programming by calling the Parks and Recreation office at (218) 730-4300 or by emailing here with the child’s name and age.

For more information on the project, click here.

