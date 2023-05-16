‘Dropkick Murphys’ coming to Amsoil Arena this fall

The Interrupters also on the playbill
Dropkick Murphys coming to Amsoil Arena
Dropkick Murphys coming to Amsoil Arena(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Get plugged in for this electric show coming to the Twin Ports.

“The Dropkick Murphys” are putting down their acoustic guitars for a full electric show with special guests “The Interrupters” and “Jesse Ahern.”

The band, known for its blend of punk rock and traditional Irish folk music, will be at Amsoil Arena on Tuesday, October 17.

Their sound combines guitar riffs, bagpipes, and sing-along choruses to pay homage to their Irish heritage while embracing the intensity of punk rock.

Since, 1996, “The Dropkick Murphys” have had four consecutive Billboard Top 10 albums and the gold-selling “The Warrior’s Code” featuring the beloved song “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”

“The Interrupters” released their fourth studio album, “In The Wild,” in August 2022.

Roots rocker, Jesse Ahern, will release his debut album “Roots Rock Rebel” on September 15.

“The Dropkick Murphys” will be at Amsoil Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on the night of the concert.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Reserved seating and general admission tickets are available.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp
Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi
Employee charged in Mountain Iron restaurant stabbing
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
water
Missing man’s body found in Cook County lake
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

Animal Allies receives over $33,000 from Super One Foods fundraiser
Animal Allies receives more than $33K from Super One Foods fundraiser
Roger Reinert filing for Duluth mayor candidacy
Roger Reinert officially files candidacy for Duluth’s mayor
Mayor Emily Larson filing for re-election
Mayor Emily Larson officially files for re-election
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin’s budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus