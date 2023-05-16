DECC cut out of funding as legislative session approaches final days

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- With just days to go in this year’s Minnesota legislative session, lawmakers are working to finish off their agendas.

That includes passing funding for infrastructure projects throughout the state.

However, after a lack of bipartisan support, funding for many projects was cut, including some happening at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC).

“This building was built in 1966, so there’s just a lot of things that need to get repaired, some of it is very critical,” said Dan Hartman, Executive Director of the DECC.

Hartman said they were expecting $5 million from the state’s bonding bill to support projects like replacing an air handling unit and electronic transformer.

“These things are built in 1966, their shelf life is 25 years and so we’re long past that shelf life and it’s a little scary to see what will happen next,” Hartman said.

That funding was part of the original $2 billion bonding bill proposal.

It needed a supermajority with Republican support to pass.

Senate Republicans wanted the bill tied to more tax breaks, so they did not support it.

Senate and House leadership instead are pushing forward an all-cash bill of $1.3 billion, which does not need a supermajority to pass.

However, that scaled-back bill had to cut funding for several projects, including those at the DECC.

“We had to pare it down to just use general fund dollars, so just our cash that we have on hand, to be able to pay for these projects, so the bill got much smaller when we can’t bond for it, so unfortunately, that meant districts across Minnesota lost key projects,” said DFL Representative Liz Olson.

Duluth’s state representative Olson said funding for other regional projects like CHUM and the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District were not cut out of the bill.

“Even though this bill is narrowed and we didn’t get all of the priorities in that, we also did get a number of really key things for our region,” Olson said.

Still, Hartman is disappointed the DECC didn’t make the cut.

“I think it’s easy to get involved in partisan politics and conversations but you know at the end of the day, politics are about helping people and when these things can’t get figured out,” Hartman said, “there are real consequences for all of us.”

He said the DECC will have to wait until the next session to try to get the funding.

Minnesota’s Legislative Session ends Monday.

That’s why DFL’ers say they are going forward with the all-cash bill, so some projects could still be funded before that deadline.

