City by City: Superior, Bayfield County, Congdon Park

Superior, WI- The city is looking for musical performers. The 2nd annual Make Music Superior Day will be held on Wednesday, June 21. The global celebration is held on the Summer Solstice each year. Last year there were 18 concerts across town and organizers are hoping to have even more this year. Already lined up are paddle board performances with NorthShore SUP, an instrument drive and Flower Pot Music at six town parks. Those interested in taking part have until June 20 to sign up.

Bayfield County, WI- Construction began Monday on WIS 27. The Ounce River Bridge was built nearly 70 years ago and is past its service life. The project is expected to be complete by the end of July. Crews will replace the bridge, pavement and guardrails. Drivers will not see a detour but the road will be down to one lane and controlled with a traffic signal.

Duluth, MN- Congdon Park Elementary is hosting a free Bike Rodeo on Tuesday, May 16 from 5 - 7 p.m. Kids and their parents, from any school, are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to the family fun event. There will be an obstacle course and maintenance clinic for students to test out their bikes. Parents can also get advice from local officials on safety tips and quick fixes. Additionally, there will be free helmet giveaways, a raffle for a bike and food trucks. The event will be held in the parking lot of Congdon Park Elementary School.

