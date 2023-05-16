Animal Allies receives more than $33K from Super One Foods fundraiser

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Animal Allies Humane Society received a big donation Tuesday for National Pet Month.

Miner’s Super One Foods held a fundraising campaign from April 21 through May 8 at 11 of their area stores to raise money for Animal Allies.

When customers purchased groceries or adult beverages at Super One, they had the opportunity to donate by rounding up or giving a set amount at check out to give back to all the dogs and cats at the shelter.

Super One customers were able to raise more than $33,000 for Animal Allies.

The check was presented to the local non-profit organization Tuesday morning.

“We are so grateful to Super One Foods for being an amazing community partner. Their customers really stepped up to support the animals in need in our area,” Animal Allies leaders wrote in a news release.

Officials say donations like these are necessary to keep the non-profit open.

“This is probably the single largest fundraiser we’ve done this year so far and it was just an absolute success. We were shocked when we saw how giving the community was,” Nicole Facciotto, with Animal Allies, said.

The money donated will help support day-to-day operations at Animal Allies.

