2023 Municipal Candidate Filings for Duluth City Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Candidate filings opened on Tuesday, May 16 for the City of Duluth.

The filings will close on Tuesday, May 30 with the last day to withdraw being Thursday, June 1.

The following seats will be on the ballot in 2023 for City Council:

Two City Councilors At-Large

City Councilor - First District (Precincts 1-7)

City Councilor - Third District (Precincts 14-19)

City Councilor - Fourth District (Precincts 21-27)

City Councilor - Fifth District (Precincts 28-34)

The following people have filed for candidacy:

City Councilor At-Large:

Ashlie Castaldo

Jenna Yeakle

City Councilor - First District

Timothy Meyer

City Councilor - Third District

Roz Randorf

City Councilor - Fourth District

Tara Swenson

City Councilor - Fifth District

Janet Kennedy

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.