2023 Municipal Candidate Filings for Duluth City Council
Six councilor seats are up for election
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Candidate filings opened on Tuesday, May 16 for the City of Duluth.
The filings will close on Tuesday, May 30 with the last day to withdraw being Thursday, June 1.
The following seats will be on the ballot in 2023 for City Council:
- Two City Councilors At-Large
- City Councilor - First District (Precincts 1-7)
- City Councilor - Third District (Precincts 14-19)
- City Councilor - Fourth District (Precincts 21-27)
- City Councilor - Fifth District (Precincts 28-34)
The following people have filed for candidacy:
City Councilor At-Large:
- Ashlie Castaldo
- Jenna Yeakle
City Councilor - First District
- Timothy Meyer
City Councilor - Third District
- Roz Randorf
City Councilor - Fourth District
- Tara Swenson
City Councilor - Fifth District
- Janet Kennedy
