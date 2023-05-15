Sunny and mild start to the week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Monday we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in the 70s for most locations across the Northland. Again, we could be tad cooler in the immediate vicinity of Lake Superior. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH. With these dry, mild and breezy conditions fire weather becomes a concern. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued through our Monday.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday also looks to feature mostly sunny skies overhead, but we look to be a tad around Lake Superior. Temperatures will climb into the 60s by Lake Superior with some 70s the further inland you head. Winds will transition to being out of the east off of Lake Superior between 10-20 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday looks to remain mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. There is the opportunity for a a stay shower through the second half of the day, but I suspect most should stay dry through the daytime hours on Wednesday. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.