Sunny and mild start to the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Monday we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in the 70s for most locations across the Northland. Again, we could be tad cooler in the immediate vicinity of Lake Superior. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH. With these dry, mild and breezy conditions fire weather becomes a concern. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued through our Monday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday also looks to feature mostly sunny skies overhead, but we look to be a tad around Lake Superior. Temperatures will climb into the 60s by Lake Superior with some 70s the further inland you head. Winds will transition to being out of the east off of Lake Superior between 10-20 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday looks to remain mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. There is the opportunity for a a stay shower through the second half of the day, but I suspect most should stay dry through the daytime hours on Wednesday. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of E 3rd St for a report of a shooting Saturday.
Police say man struck by stray bullet in Saturday shooting
Duluth Depot train
Lake Superior Railroad Museum to close for film production
Daniel Pineiro-Bigboy, Eva Plucinski, Valerie Connors
3 people charged in Ashland County drug bust
Fire watch for Monday covers Minnesota and Wisconsin
Warm, dry spell will increase fire threat through Monday evening
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Fire watch for Monday covers Minnesota and Wisconsin
Warm, dry spell will increase fire threat through Monday evening
Dry weather will raise the risk of wildland fire through Monday evening
Mothers Day will be sunny but dry conditions will increase wildfire threat
Northern News Now
Slight chance for MN Fishing Opener showers, Mother’s Day looks nice
Northern News Now Evening Weather 05/12/2023
Northern News Now Evening Weather 05/12/2023