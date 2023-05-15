POTHOLE PROBLEMS: Duluth residents frustrated with potholes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Potholes around Duluth are rough right now.

After living in Duluth Heights for more than 40 years, Aaron Johnson said this year’s potholes are hard to beat.

“I think this is the worst year that I’ve seen,” Johnson said.

On Sunday, he sent a letter to the city, requesting they take action to deal with the potholes after his son hit one, damaging a tire and car rim.

“They’ve patched and patched and patched and patched and it’s time that they actually take a reevaluation and resurface the road,” Johnson said.

He said fixing potholes is not just a matter of protecting cars, but also public safety.

“Cars are driving off the road to get away from the potholes, and going into people’s yards, so if there are people’s kids playing in the yard, there are vehicles that are driving on the grass to try to stay out of the potholes,” Johnson said.

The pothole problem isn’t happening just in the Duluth Heights neighborhood, but all throughout town, including in the Piedmont area.

Piedmont Heights resident Kevin Buck said his road is covered in potholes.

“It does seem like it is worse than any other year I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been in Duluth since 1985, and I’ve never seen the roads this bad,” Buck said.

Despite the inconvenience of the potholes, Buck said people should be patient with city crews as they attempt to fix roads.

“There’s an awful lot for them to do, so I think we just need to be patient and grateful that those guys are out there doing that job day in and day out,” Buck said.

The city said the record-setting snowfall and high demand of plow operations this winter make repairing potholes more difficult this year, but they expect to have five to six patch crews out all day as soon as hot mix asphalt plants open up for the year.

The city also said when they start patching potholes roads will be prioritized the same way they are with snow plowing.

Main roads will be repaired first, followed by residential streets, then alleyways.

Here is the full statement from the city:

“The City of Duluth has over 530 center line miles of city streets all varying in age and condition. The following lays out our operational process to repair potholes using a set of metrics, some of those being: public safety, operational budgets, staffing levels, weather conditions, environmental impacts and access to materials. Overall, we attempt to inspect all streets once (or more) per year, depending on the availability of resources and other factors such as weather conditions, construction projects and other scheduled or proposed Street Maintenance activities.

Summer patching utilizes the same priority system that is currently in place for winter maintenance. The streets are classified based on street function, traffic volume, and importance to the welfare of the community. P1 streets (mains) will be inspected and patched to completion prior to starting operations in P2′s (residential). This operational process repeats itself for P2′s and P3′s (alley). Below are some key point to make note of.

Priorities and scheduling

All potholes repairs will be assessed in the following order; Priority 1 Mains (P1) Priority 2 Residential (P2) Priority 3 Alley (P3)

Delays in patching operations

Weather conditions such as snow, rain, ice and extreme temperatures

Equipment breakdowns and staffing levels

HMA Vendor availability and plant shutdowns

Over 60 Special Events

With the record-setting snowfall and high demand of plow operations over the winter, potholes are particularly difficult this year. With HMA plants coming online in the coming days, we will have, on average, five to six patch crews out all day as conditions allow working neighborhoods in the manner described above.”

