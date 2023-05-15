Missing man’s body found in Cook County lake

COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was found dead after going missing on a lake in Cook County, according to sheriff’s office.

Around 11:24 p.m. Sunday, Cook County dispatch received a call of a missing man on Seagull Lake.

Officials say due to the fact the call came in so late, it was decided that search efforts would begin immediately the following day.

Cook County Search and Rescue began to use water, ground, and air searches of the area near where the man was last seen.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was last seen paddling toward Trail End Campground.

He was wearing a life jacket and was an experienced canoeist.

Around 7:42 a.m. Monday, the man was found dead in the water, according to the sheriff.

The man was later identified as Mickeal Brown, 63, of Montgomery, TX.

His body is now being transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

There was no immediate word on what led up to his death.

