Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say

Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker this week
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old's name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. Authorities said the girl's brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

