Lake breeze returns Tuesday, showers likely later in week

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Abundant sunshine continues this afternoon with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with winds out of the NW at 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Pleasant conditions persist through the bulk of the day with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A lake breeze develops by the afternoon hours causing temperatures to be cooler near Lake Superior. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s inland with mid 50s to mid 60s near the lake. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a weak lake breeze continuing. Highs reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees inland with low 50s to low 60s near Lake Superior. A slight chance for scattered thunderstorms returns during the evening and overnight hours with lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies move in for our Thursday with highs in the 60s. Rain becomes likely as a cold front moves through the region late in the morning through the evening hours from west to east. A couple rumbles of thunder will be possible as well.

