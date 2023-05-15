Four-legged moms searching for a home on Mother’s Day

New mom in need of a home
New mom in need of a home(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. -- Mother’s Day is a day to appreciate all moms, including the ones who are four-legged.

“This is the mom; her name is Aria. She loves her little kittens,” said Abby Voss, an adoption counselor at Animal Allies Humane Society.

Aria’s journey to motherhood wasn’t easy.

“She was found as a stray,” said Voss. “She came to us pretty far along in her pregnancy, so we got her right into a foster home.”

Aria gave birth to four healthy kittens.

“Whenever we do get a pregnant animal here, it’s all hands-on deck,” said Voss.

Aria was quick to take on the role of being a mom, all thanks to the support of Animal Allies Humane Society.

“We definitely give the moms all the support they need because they have a big job,” said Voss. “Sometimes they’re babies too so we just want to give them the love they need.”

Aria celebrated Mother’s Day with her kittens, but she wasn’t the only one.

“Butterfly is very sweet. She was found as a stray,” said Mara Hagge, an adoption counselor at Animal Allies Humane Society. “We are guessing she has been a stray for most of her life. When we got her, she had her puppies, so we set her and the puppies into foster.”

All of Butterfly’s puppies have been adopted. Now, she is searching for a mom to call her own.

“We are hoping she would get to go to a home with a really nice dog that is mellow and can show her the ropes of being a pet,” said Hagge.

Much like Aria and Butterfly, the 30 animals at Animal Allies are all looking for their fur-ever home.

“As much love, support, and play time they get here, it’s just not the same as a regular home,” said Voss.

Those at Animal Allies hoping to find families for their furry friends soon, seeing as the kennels are becoming overwhelmed.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of E 3rd St for a report of a shooting Saturday.
Police say man struck by stray bullet in Saturday shooting
Daniel Pineiro-Bigboy, Eva Plucinski, Valerie Connors
3 people charged in Ashland County drug bust
Duluth Depot train
Lake Superior Railroad Museum to close for film production
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
Mora man sentenced to 36 years for Iron Range murder
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Cook County prescribed fire outside of containment lines, not wildfire status

Latest News

Fire watch for Monday covers Minnesota and Wisconsin
Warm, dry spell will increase fire threat through Monday evening
Sunday weather forecast with Dave Anderson May 14
Dry weather will raise the risk of wildland fire through Monday evening
Mothers Day will be sunny but dry conditions will increase wildfire threat
Lamere Family celebrate Minnesota's fishing opener
Minnesota’s fishing opener: A generational tradition