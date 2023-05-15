Four-legged moms searching for a home on Mother’s Day

DULUTH, MN. -- Mother’s Day is a day to appreciate all moms, including the ones who are four-legged.

“This is the mom; her name is Aria. She loves her little kittens,” said Abby Voss, an adoption counselor at Animal Allies Humane Society.

Aria’s journey to motherhood wasn’t easy.

“She was found as a stray,” said Voss. “She came to us pretty far along in her pregnancy, so we got her right into a foster home.”

Aria gave birth to four healthy kittens.

“Whenever we do get a pregnant animal here, it’s all hands-on deck,” said Voss.

Aria was quick to take on the role of being a mom, all thanks to the support of Animal Allies Humane Society.

“We definitely give the moms all the support they need because they have a big job,” said Voss. “Sometimes they’re babies too so we just want to give them the love they need.”

Aria celebrated Mother’s Day with her kittens, but she wasn’t the only one.

“Butterfly is very sweet. She was found as a stray,” said Mara Hagge, an adoption counselor at Animal Allies Humane Society. “We are guessing she has been a stray for most of her life. When we got her, she had her puppies, so we set her and the puppies into foster.”

All of Butterfly’s puppies have been adopted. Now, she is searching for a mom to call her own.

“We are hoping she would get to go to a home with a really nice dog that is mellow and can show her the ropes of being a pet,” said Hagge.

Much like Aria and Butterfly, the 30 animals at Animal Allies are all looking for their fur-ever home.

“As much love, support, and play time they get here, it’s just not the same as a regular home,” said Voss.

Those at Animal Allies hoping to find families for their furry friends soon, seeing as the kennels are becoming overwhelmed.

