Employee charged in Mountain Iron restaurant stabbing

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - An employee has been charged after allegedly stabbing someone outside of the Iron Range restaurant they worked at Wednesday.

Jordan Halloran-Redisi, 25, of Virginia has been charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after stabbing someone he knew.

On May 10, around 4:55 p.m. court records show officers were dispatched to Adventures Restaurant in Mountain Iron.

Police spoke with Rhonda Kaivola, the manager, who stated she walked out to the employee parking lot to see if her cook, Halloran-Redisi, had arrived for work.

Court documents state she saw him arrive and heard Halloran-Redisi yell, “Let’s get it!”

When Halloran-Redisi exited the vehicle, he was wearing gloves and then began running toward someone who was in his car, according to court documents.

The person is stated to have been sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with the driver’s side window approximately halfway down.

Halloran-Redisi then began punching the person and shattered the driver’s side window.

Kaivola also stated as Halloran-Redisi approached the person in the vehicle, he was digging in his pockets.

The person then exited the vehicle at some point and then realized he had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital but was later released.

There was no immediate word on what caused the argument between the two.

Previously, Halloran-Redisi was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in December for possessing a pistol without a serial number, according to court documents.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.