Duluth Playhouse announces ‘Underground’ season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 Underground season.

The Duluth Playhouse Underground is dedicated to productions of unique stories.

Officials say this fresh series of productions has an independent spirit of its own.

First up for the Underground season is “Misery” by William Goldman, a spine-tingling production of expertly crafted suspense from the mind of Stephen King.

Next is Nick Payne’s “Constellations” which defies the boundaries of the world we think we know, delving into the infinite possibilities and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

The spellbinding story of fate, chance, and choice, is a cosmic collision of romance and relativity.

To close out the season will be the 2024 “What She Said Festival.”

The festival is the Playhouse’s new annual play festival that celebrates female-identifying playwrights and directors.

Officials say this satisfying night of exploration and collaboration is a true theater lover’s dream.

“The Underground season is a local favorite,” says Executive Director Wes Drummond. “It’s a place where theatre artists can take chances, push boundaries and hone their craft. The shows are more intimate and obscure. The vibe is Off-Broadway. Directors, actors, and designers get to work on contemporary titles and new works. Audiences are up close experiencing the productions and the constantly evolving perspective offered by the Underground. We have just finished an exciting Underground season at the Zeitgeist Teatro Performing Arts Theater. We are grateful to the Zeitgeist team for giving the 2022-2023 Underground season a home during the Playhouse’s consolidation to the HART District. We will be announcing the venue for the 2023-2024 Season later this summer.”

Duluth Playhouse 2023-2024 Underground Season:

Misery: October 12-21, 2023

Constellations: April 11-20, 2024

What She Said: May 9-11, 2024.

Click here to purchase your Duluth Playhouse season membership.

You can also call the box office at (218) 733-7555 or visit the NorShor Box Office, 211 E Superior Street.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

