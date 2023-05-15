Detours, construction starting around Duluth Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many roads around Duluth will begin construction Monday.

First Avenue East Reconstruction:

Closure of 1st Avenue East from Superior Street to 2nd Street and from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.

Lane closure on 3rd Street from 1st Avenue East to Lake Avenue.

Superior Street will be closed at 1st Avenue East.

A detour route will be posted for motorists to use 1st Avenue West, 4th Street, and 2nd Avenue East.

The detour route for the Michigan Street Utility Replacement Project will also be impacted by this closure. That detour will be modified to use 1st Avenue West to join the 1st Avenue East detour and Michigan Street will be converted to a two-way street with no parking between 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East.

The project’s first phase is expected to be completed in late June, at which time the intersection with Superior Street will reopen and the intersection with 2nd Street will be closed.