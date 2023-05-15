Detours, construction starting around Duluth Monday
Published: May. 15, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many roads around Duluth will begin construction Monday.
First Avenue East Reconstruction:
- Closure of 1st Avenue East from Superior Street to 2nd Street and from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.
- Lane closure on 3rd Street from 1st Avenue East to Lake Avenue.
- Superior Street will be closed at 1st Avenue East.
- A detour route will be posted for motorists to use 1st Avenue West, 4th Street, and 2nd Avenue East.
- The detour route for the Michigan Street Utility Replacement Project will also be impacted by this closure. That detour will be modified to use 1st Avenue West to join the 1st Avenue East detour and Michigan Street will be converted to a two-way street with no parking between 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East.
- The project’s first phase is expected to be completed in late June, at which time the intersection with Superior Street will reopen and the intersection with 2nd Street will be closed.
- All other closures will remain until the completion of the project, which is expected to wrap up in mid-October.
Michigan Street Temporary Detour:
- Temporary closure of a section of Michigan Street for utility work to the building at 102 S 27th Avenue West.
- Eastbound Michigan Street traffic at 27th Avenue West is expected to be closed from Monday, May 15 to Monday, May 22.
- One lane of westbound traffic will remain open.
- Vehicle traffic will be detoured to W Superior Street.
N 10th Avenue East Detour:
- Portion of N 10th Avenue East between 1st Street and 2nd Street will close for construction at St. Luke’s Hospital.
6th Avenue East Temporary Detour:
- Utility work for the new Brewery Creek Apartment project will require a partial road closure of 6th Avenue East in the area north of 4th Street.
- Both northbound lanes of 6th Avenue East will be closed.
- One southbound lane will be closed, the other will remain open.
- The road closure is expected to last one week.
Highway 23 Resurfacing:
- Construction starts on Highway 23 between Gary New Duluth and Perch Lake.
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the project and will be controlled by a temporary signal system.
- Work is expected to last through August 12.
- Construction at Perch Lake will require a signal-controlled single-lane bypass.
Highway 2 and Highway 194:
- Temporary bypass at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 194.
- Expect lane and shoulder closures during work hours.
- In early June, a detour will be required.
