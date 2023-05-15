Commission accepting applications to fill Judge Tarnowski’s vacant seat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Months after St. Louis County Judge Sally Tarnowski passed away, the state is now looking to fill her seat.

On Monday, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District in Duluth.

The vacancy occurred with the untimely passing of the Honorable Sally Tarnowski in March when she was hit by a car on a run in Florida.

Officials say the application process is now open for her position.

“The commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system,” court spokespeople wrote.

Per statute, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office:

Integrity

Maturity

Health (if job-related)

Judicial Temperament

Legal Knowledge

Ability

Experience

Community Service

The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor here.

Application materials are due by Monday, June 5 at 4 p.m.

Materials should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Erin Sindberg Porter.

The commission expects to hold interviews in late June.

Judges of the Sixth Judicial District have also offered to provide informational interviews to prospective applicants.

To request more information or for other inquiries about the application process, contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor here.

For more information about the judicial selection process, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.