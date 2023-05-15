Bent Paddle to celebrate 10 years at Saturday’s ‘Festiversary’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year’s “Festiversary” celebration is extra special for Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Bent Paddle is celebrating 10 years of business on Saturday, May 20 with an annual outdoor party.

During its time of operation, the brewery has grown from the four original co-founders to 47 employees, crafted more than 250 unique beers, supported more than 600 non-profits, and won more than 65 beer and business awards.

“It’s been a wild ride over the last 10 years,” Bent Paddle co-founder Karen Tonnis said. “Now we are so excited to be celebrating it all with all the Paddlers who have supported us along this journey with “Festiversary” on May 20th!”

The party takes over two square blocks surrounding the brewery and taproom in the Lincoln Park Craft District neighborhood in Duluth.

There will be two stages of live music, featuring headliner Charlie Parr.

Specialty beer crafted for the event will be available with many food options from local food trucks and family-friendly activities.

“Bent Paddle’s 10th anniversary ‘Festiversary’ is a celebration of our community, our loyal customers, who we call Paddlers, and our love of sharing craft beer. We are excited to showcase our lineup of specialty and pilot beers and to offer a range of fun activities for all ages. It’s our way to kick off summer and say thank you for an amazing 10 years to our community,” fellow co-founder Laura Mullen said.

“Festiversary” Music Line-up:

Woodblind (w/ special guests) - Cedar Bound Stage - 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Gemstones honoring AfroGeode - Main Stage - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feeding Leroy - Cedar Bound Stage - 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Community Toast to 10 Years - Main Stage - 4:45 p.m. 5 p.m.

Charlie Parr - Main Stage 5 p.m to 6 p.m.

New Salty Dog - Cedar Bound Stage 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Big Wave Dave & The Ripples - Main Stage - 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say beer enthusiasts can taste this year’s “Festiversary” beer lineup, featuring the first tapping of Bent Paddle’s special “10-Year Anniversary Imperial Stout.”

Bent Paddle is also crafting several one-off specialty beers for the event.

Guests can expect spin-offs of fan favorites including an Orange-Berry Kanu, a Campfire S’mores Black Ale, and a Canadian Martini Lager, the brewery’s Light Lager garnished with green olives.

For fans of vintage and rare beers, stop at the Barrel Aged Hut for Double Shot Double Black vintage releases dating back to 2016 as well as Extra Baked pasty stout with chocolate, vanilla & coconut.

Casks inside the Production Brewery include Tequila Lime Light Lager, Poblano Jalapeño Black Ale, and Old Fashioned 14° Degree Amber Ale.

“We went a little overboard with the beers, but it’s our 10-year anniversary so we decided to just go for it,” mentioned brewery co-founder Colin Mullen.

The Frost River Festibear will also make its annual debut.

Historically, taking a selfie with the giant stuffed bear has become an annual tradition for eventgoers.

Other “Festiversary” activities include tarot readings by The Northwoods Witch and dancing in a silent disco with an emotional support chicken courtesy of Locally Laid Egg Co.

Families with children can enjoy the Frost River Kids Area filled with activities ranging from the fan-favorite climbing wall, to snowboard demos by Damage Boardshop, to adoptable puppies.

“Festiversary is a perfect opportunity to bring your family and friends for a fun-filled day at Bent Paddle. Our music lineup, kid-friendly activities, and delicious food options will make this a memorable event for everyone,” co-founder Bryon Tonnis said.

The event will also have a variety of food vendors available.

Mama Roots Food Truck will be serving all vegan dishes, Howard’s Que will be cooking up authentic neighborhood BBQ, and Oasis Del Norte will be serving authentic Mexican tacos, nachos, and burritos.

Looking back at the last 10 years Laura Mullen says, “It’s been a lot of work, but we are so happy we started a business in my hometown of Duluth, and even more so in the wonderful community of Lincoln Park. There are moments every day when we see people out in the town buying a 6-pack, ordering a pint of Bent Paddle in a restaurant, or wearing some of our branded apparel and it lets us know that we are doing something right.”

“Festiversary” tickets are available to purchase in advance online and in the taproom until closing time on Friday for $30.

On the day of the event, tickets will be $35 at the gate.

Tickets include guests’ admission, access to all live music and vendors, a commemorative pint glass, and the first pour of beer is free.

Kids under 14 are free and anyone 14 to 20 plus designated driver tickets are $15.

Full details on “Festiversary” can be found here.

