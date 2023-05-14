Warm, dry spell will increase fire threat through Monday evening

WEATHER STORY: A high to the north has put the squeeze on a low to the south. The low is stuck near the Iowa border but will not move farther north. That will bring out the sun and drop relative humidity readings in our region. That in turn will induce a dry spell on us that will raise the risk of wildland fire. Monday will be the warmest and driest. Minnesota and Wisconsin face a Fire Weather Watch. Rain will try to relieve that later this week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy and low temperatures will be in the 40′s for the most part. The general range will be 40-45. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The high will still be in control so the sky will remain mostly sunny. The afternoon high will push towards 77 by Lake Superior and 85 inland. Humidity will be low so the wildland fire danger will be high. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

Fire watch for Monday covers Minnesota and Wisconsin (KBJR)

TUESDAY: The high will still be in control but the temperatures will come down and hopefully the fire threat will, too. Morning low will be 52. The afternoon high will be 65. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: By Wednesday, a new low will bring partial sunshine and a shot at showers. A better chance for rain will hopefully dampen the fire threat Thursday and Friday, Next weekend looks pleasant again with sunshine and temperatures in the 60′s.

Temps will spike Monday and fall a bit after that with rain possible starting Wednesday. (KBJR)

