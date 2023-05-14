Steam Festival teaches kids about science, tech, art and more Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kids and their families had a chance to blow off some steam Saturday, all while getting excited about future career paths in the process.

The St. Louis County Depot held its annual STEAM festival.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Music, and Math.

The goal of Saturday’s event was to help get kids interested in those subjects through some fun activities.

That included everything from robot demos to a chance to meet Minnesota Ballet dancers.

Organizers said there was truly something for everyone and they hope the kids will take a lot away from the event.

“Events like this build a lifeline connection to art and music and math, all of these things that can really inspire kids, make them curious,” said Stacey DeRoche, Depot Marketing Event Coordinator.

Many organizations helped make the vent possible including Duluth Public Library, the Duluth Art Institute, and more.

