Kings of the Midwest: MN Wilderness take series over Wisconsin 3-1 to advance to Robertson Cup semifinals

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the second straight year the Minnesota Wilderness are the best in the Midwest and advance to the Robertson Cup semifinals after beating the number one seed Wisconsin Windigo in four games 3-1.

The Wilderness would use two second-period goals to take a 4-2 lead heading into the final period and after the Windigo scored to cut the lead to just one, Hermantown native Beau Janzig would net the dagger on an empty net.

