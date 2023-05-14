Eyes On The Skies: Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saturday may be a day for the birds, literally.

It’s World Migratory Bird Day, celebrated every year on the second Saturday in May and October.

According to Steve Kolbe, a bird researcher at NRRI, right now the Twin Ports and the South Shore are amazing places to see migrating birds because of Lake Superior.

When birds are migrating north this time of year, they are often afraid to fly over the big lake, so many fly around and pass through Superior and Duluth.

He said our region is uniquely suited to watch the migration.

“Most places where you see lots of migration it’s one or the other because of geography. We are very blessed in this part of the world that we have the phenomenon that happens both during the spring and the fall. And on a personal note that’s why I live here,” Kolbe said.

While migration routes vary depending on species, some of the birds passing through our area in the spring will travel as far north as Alaska and the Hudson Bay.

In the fall when they are traveling south to warmer climates, Kolbe said many will winter in the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Coast, and Central and South America.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.