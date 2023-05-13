Minnesota’s fishing opener: A generational tradition

DULUTH, MN. -- The Lamere family, who live in Duluth, has been celebrating the Minnesota fishing opener at Fish Lake for generations.

“I’ve been coming here for over 20 years,” said Shawn Lamere, who lives in Duluth. “I started fishing with my father.”

Lamere learned the art of fishing from his father and is now passing on his knowledge to Jacques, his 9-year-old son.

They were quick to find their luck as they cast their lines for walleye, northern pike, bass, and trout.

“He got a new pole to fish with today,” said Lamere. “It’s just nice watching him catch fish, he gets really excited. As long as he’s catching something, that makes me happy.”

The tradition of fishing runs deep for many Northland families. A sight made clear on the state’s 4,500 fishing lakes.

“You can see different age groups. You can tell there are grandfathers with their fathers, sons with their grandsons,” said Lamere. “You can see the family tradition on all on the different boats.”

On Fish Lake, the water rippled with the passion for fishing.

“My parents, we used to own a cabin and we fished all the time out there,” said Amber Johnston, who lives in Duluth.

Much like the Lamere family, Minnesota’s fishing opener weekend is about being with friends and enjoying the warm weather.

But catching a fish has its perks.

“It’s kind of exciting to catch a big fish,” said Johnston.

There are about 1.4 million licensed anglers in Minnesota.

