Fire threat will rise as dry weather takes over on Sunday

WEATHER STORY: A high to the north will put the squeeze on a low to the south. The low may drop a few showers Saturday but Sunday will be taken over by the high. That will bring out the sun and drop relative humidity readings. That in turn will induce a dry spell on us that will raise the risk of wildland fire. Rain will try to relieve that later this week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for sprinkles. The low temperature will run 40-45. The wind will be gusty E 10-20 mph.

Click above for the video version of the forecast

SUNDAY: After a mostly cloudy start to the day, the advancing high will clear the sky. Afternoon high temperature will be around 62 for inland communities but it will be warmer inland. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The high will still be in control so the sky will remain mostly sunny. The morning low temp will be 42 and the afternoon high will push towards 75, even by Lake Superior. Warmer conditions inland could deliver some 80′s. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

Dry weather will raise the risk of wildland fire through Monday evening (KBJR)

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The high will keep it high and dry until Tuesday. By Wednesday, a new low will bring partial sunshine and a shot at showers. A better chance for rain will hopefully dampen the fire threat Thursday and Friday, Next Saturday looks like homecoming for sunshine.

The week ahead starts dry but rain could fall towards the end (KBJR)

