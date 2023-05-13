City by City: Two Harbors, Washburn, Cable

Two Harbors, MN- Split Rock Lighthouse is opening a new exhibit at the end of May. North Shore Community Night will be held on May 26 and guests will get a first-hand look at the new exhibit. At the heart of the show will be a full-scale replica of the lens that sits atop the lighthouse. There will also be a wheel from a sunken ship, the hat of the first lighthouse keeper and more. The Community Night will run from 6 - 10 p.m. featuring live music and food trucks. The iconic beacon lighting at 9 p.m.

Washburn, WI- The Chamber of Commerce has finalized the schedule for Music in the Parks for the summer of 2023. Performances will alternate between Wikdal Park and Legion Park starting on May 31 and running through the end of August. Shows are from 6 - 8 p.m. every Wednesday and they are completely free to the public.

Cable, WI- Volunteers are needed to clean up a historic building. The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and Northland College are hosting a clean-up at Forest Lodge Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. Volunteers will help with the trails, cleaning up the boathouse and preparing the fire pit overlooking Lake Nemekagon. There will be a tour of the Forest Lodge Complex at 1.

