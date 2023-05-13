BREAKING: Police respond to report of shooting near E 3rd Street in Duluth

Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of E 3rd St for a report of a shooting Saturday.
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of E 3rd St for a report of a shooting Saturday.

According to the DPD, the individuals involved were known to each other.

The suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

