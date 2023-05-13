BREAKING: Police respond to report of shooting near E 3rd Street in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of E 3rd St for a report of a shooting Saturday.

According to the DPD, the individuals involved were known to each other.

The suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.