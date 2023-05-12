Visit Duluth finds new home in Grandma’s Restaurant

The new Visit Duluth Visitor Center will move to Grandma's Restaurant in Canal Park.
The new Visit Duluth Visitor Center will move to Grandma's Restaurant in Canal Park.(Jordan Mathewson)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Visit Duluth and city leaders announced Thursday their visitor center would be moving to Grandma’s Restaurant in Canal Park.

The move comes after the center has been located in another space in Canal Park, after previously being in Downtown Duluth, behind the DECC and other locations.

According to Visit Duluth leaders, they believe this new move will put them in the center of Duluth’s sightseeing district, just steps from the Aerial Lift Bridge.

”We are going to make visitor experience more concierge-style in this location so there will be more services, more information, more like concierge in a hotel, less gift shop,” Daniele Villa, the President of Visit Duluth, said.

The move marks the beginning of Duluth’s busy tourist season.

The announcement of the move came during National Travel and Tourism Week across the country.

Something city leaders celebrated by lighting Enger Towe blue.

“As we know, the tourism industry is such a large part of our economy,” Tricia Hobbs, the Senior Economic Developer for the City of Duluth, said. “13% of all businesses here in Duluth are in our tourism and hospitality industry.”

According to the City of Duluth, 12% of all jobs in Duluth are in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mayor Emily Larson also spoke at the news conference Thursday, gearing up for out-of-towners to visit the port city.

“Tourism is also a huge supporting element of our economy here and for job creation and for industry creation in the city of Duluth,” she said.

According to the city of Duluth, tourists spent $124.5 million, with the city collecting $13.8 million in taxes from the total revenue.

The new visitor center will open Memorial Day weekend.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
1 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbing outside of Iron Range restaurant
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation
Kay Spielman
“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

Latest News

Hermantown tops the Hilltoppers 20-0
Hermantown tops the Hilltoppers 20-0
Preparing to Search: Authorities hold training exercise to find missing children
Preparing to Search: Authorities hold training exercise to find missing children
Preparing to Search: Authorities hold training exercise to find missing children
Preparing to Search: Authorities hold training exercise to find missing children
Hawks beat Hilltoppers 20-0
Hawks beat Hilltoppers 20-0