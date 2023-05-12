Visit Duluth finds new home in Grandma’s Restaurant

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Visit Duluth and city leaders announced Thursday their visitor center would be moving to Grandma’s Restaurant in Canal Park.

The move comes after the center has been located in another space in Canal Park, after previously being in Downtown Duluth, behind the DECC and other locations.

According to Visit Duluth leaders, they believe this new move will put them in the center of Duluth’s sightseeing district, just steps from the Aerial Lift Bridge.

”We are going to make visitor experience more concierge-style in this location so there will be more services, more information, more like concierge in a hotel, less gift shop,” Daniele Villa, the President of Visit Duluth, said.

The move marks the beginning of Duluth’s busy tourist season.

The announcement of the move came during National Travel and Tourism Week across the country.

Something city leaders celebrated by lighting Enger Towe blue.

“As we know, the tourism industry is such a large part of our economy,” Tricia Hobbs, the Senior Economic Developer for the City of Duluth, said. “13% of all businesses here in Duluth are in our tourism and hospitality industry.”

According to the City of Duluth, 12% of all jobs in Duluth are in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mayor Emily Larson also spoke at the news conference Thursday, gearing up for out-of-towners to visit the port city.

“Tourism is also a huge supporting element of our economy here and for job creation and for industry creation in the city of Duluth,” she said.

According to the city of Duluth, tourists spent $124.5 million, with the city collecting $13.8 million in taxes from the total revenue.

The new visitor center will open Memorial Day weekend.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.