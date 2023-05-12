Veterans benefits seminar coming to Chisholm

(KOSA)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - A veterans benefits seminar is coming to Chisholm this month.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is a non-profit that provides lifetime support for veterans of all generations and their families.

DAV provides a free informational seminar program to help veterans and their families receive the services and benefits they have earned.

The seminar, run by DAV national service officers, will provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Officials say veterans attending the seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number, and any other important documentation regarding their military service.

DAV memberships are not required to utilize the free services.

The DAV informational seminar will be on Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chisholm National Guard Armory, 900 W Lake Street, Chisholm.

To learn more about DAV and other services available to veterans, click here.

