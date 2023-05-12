Temporary detour starting Monday for portion of Michigan St

Expected to last from Monday, May 15 to Monday, May 22
27th Avenue and Michigan Street detour
27th Avenue and Michigan Street detour(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A portion of Michigan Street will have a temporary detour next week.

On Monday, May 15, 2023 a temporary closure of a section of Michigan Street will begin to facilitate utility work to the building at 102 S 27th Avenue W.

Eastbound Michigan Street traffic at 27th Avenue W is expected to be closed from Monday, May 15 to Monday, May 22.

One lane of westbound traffic will remain open during the detour.

Vehicle traffic will be detoured to W Superior Street.

In addition, businesses will remain accessible to local traffic.

