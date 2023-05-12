Temporary detour starting Monday for portion of Michigan St

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A portion of Michigan Street will have a temporary detour next week.

On Monday, May 15, 2023 a temporary closure of a section of Michigan Street will begin to facilitate utility work to the building at 102 S 27th Avenue W.

Eastbound Michigan Street traffic at 27th Avenue W is expected to be closed from Monday, May 15 to Monday, May 22.

One lane of westbound traffic will remain open during the detour.

Vehicle traffic will be detoured to W Superior Street.

In addition, businesses will remain accessible to local traffic.

