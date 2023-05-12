Superior High School names new wrestling head coach

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School District named its new wrestling head coach.

Longtime assistant coach Nick Long has been named the new Spartan boys wrestling head coach to replace retiring coach Bob Coleman.

Spokespeople say Long has been involved in the wrestling program for the last six years.

In addition, he has been around the sport for most of his life.

Before joining the program, he worked as a youth and middle school wrestling coach.

The 2016 Superior graduate is also the head freshman football coach.

“Throughout history, Spartans have been known for their prowess in battle, their dedication to their cause, and each other. SHS truly embraces the meaning of the words ‘One Team, One Fight,’ and the culture of Spartan Wrestling has grown because of it. I am extremely excited to raise the bar and bring Spartan Wrestling to the next level. #WithItOrOnIt,” Long wrote.

Officials say Superior High School and the wrestling community is excited about the team’s future.

Long takes over a historic winning program and plans to build up even more wrestlers to compete at the WIAA state tournament.

