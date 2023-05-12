Rain to south for MN Fishing Opener, decent Mother’s Day
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We will continue to see a chance of some light drizzly showers for the southern half of the region. Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40′s and 50′s.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies, but only a 20% chance of showers. There will be better chances of rain and thunderstorms across southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 50′s and lower 60′s for most areas. However, North-Central MN will see some 70′s. Winds will be strong out of the ENE 10-20 gusting 35mph. Skies will clear and winds will calm overnight.
SUNDAY: High pressure sits over the region for Mother’s Day! This will bring mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. However, the winds will remain east 5-10mph. Highs will be in the 60′s and some lower 70′s.
MONDAY: Monday will be beautiful! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs climbing all the way into the 70′s and 80′s! Winds will be WNW 5-10mph.
