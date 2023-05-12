Mora man sentenced to 36 years for Iron Range murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Mora man was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in prison for an Iron Range murder.

J. Nicholas Cramer, 56, was sentenced in St. Louis County Court.

In April, a jury found him guilty of second-degree intentional murder in the October 2019 death of Frank Meyer.

Cramer and his wife had been staying in a camper on Meyer’s property at the time.

But according to court documents, Meyer had apparently asked them to leave shortly before his body was found in his own garage.

Meyer had been shot multiple times and suffocated. Court records show he also suffered blunt force trauma.

During victim impact statements read in the courtroom Friday, Meyer’s daughter described him as, “her best friend, her everything, the best dad anyone could wish for.”

“There is no amount of time that will heal Frank’s family, but we hope this sentence will give his family closure to focus on Frank’s life. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office again expresses their extreme gratitude to Frank’s family for their patience and endless support,” St. Louis County Attorney’s office leaders wrote in a news release.

Cramer wasn’t charged with Meyer’s murder until an 8-month long investigation connected him to the crime.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.