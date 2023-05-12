Mora man sentenced to 36 years for Iron Range murder

J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot(St. Louis County)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Mora man was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in prison for an Iron Range murder.

J. Nicholas Cramer, 56, was sentenced in St. Louis County Court.

In April, a jury found him guilty of second-degree intentional murder in the October 2019 death of Frank Meyer.

Cramer and his wife had been staying in a camper on Meyer’s property at the time.

But according to court documents, Meyer had apparently asked them to leave shortly before his body was found in his own garage.

Meyer had been shot multiple times and suffocated. Court records show he also suffered blunt force trauma.

During victim impact statements read in the courtroom Friday, Meyer’s daughter described him as, “her best friend, her everything, the best dad anyone could wish for.”

“There is no amount of time that will heal Frank’s family, but we hope this sentence will give his family closure to focus on Frank’s life. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office again expresses their extreme gratitude to Frank’s family for their patience and endless support,” St. Louis County Attorney’s office leaders wrote in a news release.

Cramer wasn’t charged with Meyer’s murder until an 8-month long investigation connected him to the crime.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
1 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbing outside of Iron Range restaurant
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation
Kay Spielman
“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

Latest News

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Nick Long
Superior High School names new wrestling head coach
Highway 135 in Biwabik project work zone
Hwy 135 landscaping in Biwabik to start Monday
The new Visit Duluth Visitor Center will move to Grandma's Restaurant in Canal Park.
Visit Duluth finds new home in Grandma’s Restaurant