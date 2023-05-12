MN Health Department offers fish consumption guidelines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s Department of Health is offering guidelines for people to help minimize their exposure to harmful contaminants that are in lake waters and, in turn, end up in fish.

For many people, fishing is a pastime that unites generations.

“I started fishing very young. My dad was a very avid fisherman,” said Don Schreiner, a fisheries specialist with UMD’s Minnesota Sea Grant.

Long hours casting off the dock, may have helped inspire his future career.

“I’d sit there forever, just waiting for that bobber to go down,” Schreiner said.

But fishing now is not as carefree as it was in his childhood.

Chemicals known as PFOS have been discovered in Minnesota’s lake waters and fish.

“With PFOS we will tend to see health effects occurring in the liver, liver weight, kidneys, and some other organs,” said Doug Schultz, with the Minnesota Department of Health.

To help combat those health problems, the Minnesota Department of Health created fish consumption guidelines breaking down how much catch can be safely consumed.

“It’s just important to keep in mind that you might want to limit your consumption of certain types of fish,” Schultz said.

Anglers can go online, search for the lake they’re fishing, and find out how much they can eat.

For fish caught on Rice Lake, health officials advise pregnant women, children under 15, and anyone who may become pregnant to limit consumption of crappie and sunfish to one meal per month.

For men and boys over 15 and women who may not become pregnant, they’re advising one monthly meal of crappie or sunfish and one monthly meal of walleye and northern pike.

The guidelines change over time as more data comes in about the contamination levels in the lakes, which could be a good thing.

“We’ve actually seen in certain lakes that once you stop the contamination, those lakes will improve over time. The fish will improve over time, so you’ll actually see the contaminants begin to drop and that’s especially true with PFOS,” Schultz said.

According to Schulz, the guidelines are developed to help people choose fish that are high in nutrients and low in contaminants.

To find the consumption guidance for lakes near you, click here.

