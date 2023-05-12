Lake Superior Railroad Museum to close for film production

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A major motion picture is closing down a Duluth museum for production.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum will be closed Monday and Tuesday for filming of Duluth’s latest motion picture “Rescue Christmas.”

The rest of the St. Louis County Depot will remain open.

“Duluth is becoming the Midwest’s favorite location for independent production companies with great stories to tell, I’m glad the Lake Superior Railroad Museum can be a part of the reason filming is done here,” said Executive Director Ken Buehler.

The film, producers say, will be a cross between “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Elf.”

Officials say “Rescue Christmas” will bring the same team to Duluth that produced “Merry Kiss Cam” last year.

The filming in the museum will use the Depot Square as a quaint Christmas Village backdrop.

In addition, the historic steam locomotive “William A. Crooks” will be a mini “Polar Express.”

A former art space near the museum has also been transformed into Santa’s workshop.

Compared to “Merry Kiss Cam” the museum and Depot will be in many scenes, especially Santa’s workshop.

In Santa’s workshop, two elves plot to save the spirit of Christmas.

Anyone coming to the Depot Monday and Tuesday should use the Michigan Street entrances, as the lower level will be locked.

The set is closed unless arrangements are made with the production company.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.